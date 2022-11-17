'Paralyzing' lake effect snow event to bring flurries to Midwest and Northeast; up to five feet possible for Buffalo

A historic lake effect snow event will blanket swathes of the country in white into the weekend, with up to five feet of snow possible in Buffalo, New York.

The event, coming from the Great Lakes which span the Midwest to parts of the Northeast, has already seen flurries with some areas in western Michigan, northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania picking up as much as 10 inches.

The Buffalo, New York, metro area is in the bullseye of the event, with heavy snow expected to hit the area Thursday evening and continuing for up to 48 hours, if not longer.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties Thursday, saying the state and Buffalo area are "prepared" for the brunt of the major "life-threatening" storm. She said the state's Department of Transportation, National Guard and snow plows are all on stand by.

She urged locals to stay off the roads as visibility “will be next to zero," said schools will be closed and locals are encouraged to work remotely and stay home if possible.

Lake effect snow occurs when arctic air races across the relatively milder water of the Great Lakes every fall. These snowfalls can be intense but are often localized.

Climate change has impacted such events. As the planet has warmed due to the increase in greenhouse gases, so have the lakes, which means there’s more evaporation into the atmosphere during the winter, which has led to an increase in lake effect snow.

Snow falls in Erie, Pa., on Wednesday. Christopher Millette / Erie Times-News / USA Today Network

However, that trend is not expected to last long term. Rather by the late 21st century it is forecast that there will be a shortened lake effect snow season, and rather than peaking in fall and early winter, it'll be pushed back later to January through March.

Snowfall rates in this week's event could increase to one to three inches an hour starting Thursday evening into Friday accompanied by thunder snow. The lake effect snow will continue for areas downwind of the lakes into Sunday.

The Buffalo metro area could pick up between four to five feet of snow. Meanwhile, between one to three feet of snow is possible for places like Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The National Weather Service described the snow event as “paralyzing” with snowfall rates of over two inches an hour expected, “creating nearly impossible travel.”

Temperatures are also expected to dip in the U.S. as an arctic blast is forecast to bring the coldest air of the season.

Much of the country will feel below average temperatures Thursday, lasting into the weekend.

The cold arctic air mass will lead to the first freeze for some large metropolitan areas like Atlanta and Washington D.C. and the first dangerously cold wind chills of the season for places like Chicago and New York.

Minneapolis will see a high of 27 degrees Thursday, Chicago a high of 33 degrees and New York and Washington D.C. a high of 46 degrees.