Paramedic sentenced to 4 years of probation for role in Elijah McClain's death

A Colorado paramedic was sentenced to four years of probation Friday for his role in the killing of Elijah McClain, bringing a close to the yearslong effort to prosecute those involved in the Black pedestrian's death.

Jeremy Cooper, a onetime Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic, had faced up to three years in prison following his conviction on Dec. 22 for criminally negligent homicide.

Friday's sentencing was the final trial court action against first responders who were accused of playing a role in 23-year-old McClain's death.

Former Aurora Fire Department paramedic Jeremy Cooper enters the Adams County Justice Center on Dec. 22, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP file

McClain was walking home on Aug. 24, 2019, when police in the Denver suburb stopped him.

McClain was put in a chokehold and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of ketamine to sedate him before he went into cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital.

He was taken off life support on Aug. 30.

Local prosecutors initially declined to charge first responders. Gov. Jared Polis assigned a special prosecutor in June 2020, in the midst of national civil rights protests following the police slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Then on Sept. 1, 2021, two years after McClain died, state prosecutors announced that a grand jury had returned indictments against three police officers and two paramedics.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.