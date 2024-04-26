IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Apr. 26, 2024, 9:45 PM UTC
U.S. news

Paramedic sentenced to 4 years of probation for role in Elijah McClain's death

Jeremy Cooper, a former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic, had been convicted of criminally negligent homicide in December.
Demonstrators walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo., on June 27, 2020.
Demonstrators walk down Sable Boulevard in Aurora, Colo., on June 27, 2020, during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain.David Zalubowski / AP file
By David K. Li and Antonio Planas

A Colorado paramedic was sentenced to four years of probation Friday for his role in the killing of Elijah McClain, bringing a close to the yearslong effort to prosecute those involved in the Black pedestrian's death.

Jeremy Cooper, a onetime Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic, had faced up to three years in prison following his conviction on Dec. 22 for criminally negligent homicide.

Friday's sentencing was the final trial court action against first responders who were accused of playing a role in 23-year-old McClain's death.


Former Aurora Fire Department paramedic Jeremy Cooper enters the Adams County Justice Center on Dec. 22, 2023, in Brighton, Colo.
Former Aurora Fire Department paramedic Jeremy Cooper enters the Adams County Justice Center on Dec. 22, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP file

McClain was walking home on Aug. 24, 2019, when police in the Denver suburb stopped him.

McClain was put in a chokehold and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of ketamine to sedate him before he went into cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital.

He was taken off life support on Aug. 30.

Local prosecutors initially declined to charge first responders. Gov. Jared Polis assigned a special prosecutor in June 2020, in the midst of national civil rights protests following the police slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Then on Sept. 1, 2021, two years after McClain died, state prosecutors announced that a grand jury had returned indictments against three police officers and two paramedics.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.


David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 