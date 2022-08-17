Parent arrested after bus loaded with students blasted with pepper spray in Georgia

The parent of a Georgia elementary school student was in jail late Tuesday, accused of discharging pepper spray on a school bus taking 24 students to their campus, officials said.

The driver and a school monitor were hospitalized after the bus was evacuated in Brunswick, a small city along the state’s southeast coast, Glynn County Schools spokesperson Brittany Tate said in a statement.

Two dozen students who were on their way to Goodyear Elementary School were checked and cleared at the scene Tuesday morning, the spokesperson said. They were taken to campus on another bus, and parents were notified about the exposure, she added.

Officials said they did not know why the parent, who Tate described as “irate,” sprayed the chemical.

The parent was identified by the district as Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, of Brunswick.

Cuyler was arrested at the scene, Tate said.

The parent was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on allegations of battery, criminal trespassing, cruelty to children, intentionally disrupting the operation of a school bus, reckless conduct, and interference with government property, according to jail records.

Her bail was set at $10,890, according to records. She remained at the facility late Tuesday.

It wasn't clear if she had legal representation, and the public defender's office for Glynn County didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brunswick News reported the parent had a disagreement with the driver Friday and confronted him and the monitor Tuesday morning.

The city is about 70 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.