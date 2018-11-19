Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. — The parents of one of the 20 people killed in an upstate New York limousine crash are suing the operators of the vehicle.

Amanda Rivenburg, 29, was among 18 people in the limousine that crashed in rural Schoharie, New York on Oct. 6. Two pedestrians also were killed.

Her parents filed a lawsuit Monday in state court seeking unspecified damages from the limousine service operators.

Nauman Hussain, from left, the operator of a limousine company that owned the vehicle involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York arrives for his arraignment at Cobleskill Town Court in Cobleskill, New York on October 10, 2018. Cindy Schultz / Reuters

The lawsuit names Prestige Limousine owner Shahed Hussain and his son Nauman Hussain, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

State police have said Shahed Hussain is in Pakistan.

Rivenburg lived in the Albany area and worked for a nonprofit that helps people who have disabilities.