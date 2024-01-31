Parents of OnlyFans model arrested for alleged evidence tampering in her boyfriend's murder

The parents of Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the case, Miami-Dade prosecutors said.

Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked into the Travis County Jail in Texas Tuesday, according to online records from the county sheriff's office. They face undetermined felony charges from out of state.

TMZ first reported the parents are accused of tampering with evidence, including a laptop that belonged to boyfriend Christian Obumseli left at the couple's Miami apartment and recovered by the father. According to the Obumseli family attorney, the parents are accused of deleting information related to the case.

NBC News has not verified those allegations.

An attorney for Courtney Clenney said the "Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable.”

"It appears excessive in that the family is now confined in jail awaiting an extradition hearing on what may be an attempt to manipulate media headlines and discredit them before Thursday's scheduled hearing on a gag order in the case," the attorney said in a statement sent to NBC Miami.

Christian Toby Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. christianvstoby via instagram

Courtney Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after a physical altercation left Obumseli dead from a fatal stab wound on April 3, 2022, in their Miami apartment. Her lawyers claim it was an act of self-defense.

The couple had been dating since November 2020. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has said it was an “extremely tempestuous and combative” relationship.

The building management of their apartment complex documented multiple instances of loud arguments from the couple. Clenney allegedly kicked Obumseli out of the apartment a week before the stabbing over abuse allegations.

NBC News obtained cellphone recordings Obumseli made before his death where Clenney calls him a racial slur during an intense argument. The Obumseli family attorney has said the recording shows Clenney as "out of control" and "unhinged."