Parents of Parkland shooting victims announce run for School Board seats

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The parents of two of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims are running for seats on the Broward County School Board.

Lori Alhadeff, mother of 14-year-old freshman Alyssa Alhadeff, and Ryan Petty, father of 14-year-old freshman Alaina Petty, announced during a press conference on Tuesday that they have filed the official paperwork to become school board candidates.

Alyssa Alhadeff and Alaina Petty both died in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Lori Alhadeff, center, and her husband Ilan Alhadeff, right, hold a picture of their daughter Alyssa Alhadeff, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim, during a news conference on gun control on March 23, 2018 in Washington. Alex Wong / Getty Images

"On Feb 14., when Alyssa was brutally murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I didn’t want any parent to go through the anguish I went thorough or for any child to say, 'Mommy, am I going to die at school today?'" Alhadeff said.

Alhadeff is running for a seat in Broward County School District 4, while Petty is running in Broward County School District 8.

“Prior to Valentine’s Day, I didn’t understand impact school board has on our schools … I had no idea the impact school board has on children and safety,” Petty said.

Alhadeff and Petty said that if elected, they would work with the current Superintendent Robert Runcie to focus on the board’s transparency and accountability.

“I think Superintendent Runice is a good person. He’s implemented a lot of changes,” Alhadeff said. “When I am elected on the school board I will ask him the tough questions and I will work with him.”

Petty and Alhadeff said they chose to run for school board seats in order to have a “seat at the table” to make changes in their own communities.

“For me, this happened to my daughter at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and I feel where I can make immediate changes would be on the school board,” Alhadeff said. “So that’s where I’d like to start.”

Broward County Public School primary elections will be held on Aug. 28, and the general election is Nov. 6.