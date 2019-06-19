Breaking News Emails
Parents brawled at a children's baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado in a wild free-for-all captured on video, authorities said.
Four people were cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public after Saturday's melee on the field at Westgate Elementary School, and police are asking for the public's help to identify more of those involved.
The contest between teams of 7-year-olds from Lakewood and Bear Creek took a violent turn when some parents apparently became enraged over a call by the game's 13-year-old umpire.
"These parents and coaches decided to take it out on each other," Lakewood police spokesman John Romero told Denver NBC affiliate KUSA. "It's very sad, at the very beginning of the video, you can see kids running off the field as the adults start fighting and punching each other."
Parents "took over the field and began assaulting each other," police said in a statement.
"We're looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and several injuries were reported."
No children were injured.
“You think it’s common sense to not do this at any sporting event, especially around kids," Romero said. "It’s a good reminder for adults: Whether you’re a parent or not, you have these children who look up to you, think before you act.”