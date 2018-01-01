Parkland father files lawsuit against 'coward' school resource officer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A father whose daughter was killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against not only the accused gunman, but the school resource officer who stayed outside while the rampage took place.

In his suit filed Monday in Broward Circuit Court, Andrew Pollack names Scot Peterson, the armed sheriff's deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as a defendant.

"I want to expose that coward so bad," Pollack tweeted of Peterson, who resigned amid an investigation into the shooting. "Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!"

The suit asks for a jury trial and unspecified damages. Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died in the shooting, also tweeted that it "has nothing to do with money."

A week after the massacre, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that Peterson was outside the school for upwards of four minutes and while armed, never engaged.

Peterson should have "addressed the killer, killed the killer," Israel said at a news conference.

An attorney for Peterson could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but has previously said that "allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."

Also named in Pollack's suit are Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect; the estate of his late mother; the family who took Cruz in after his mother died; and various mental health agencies.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, and is currently awaiting a trial date.