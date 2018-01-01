Parkland father files lawsuit against 'coward' school resource officer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A father whose daughter was killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against not only the accused gunman, but the school resource officer who stayed outside while the rampage took place.

In his suit filed Monday in Broward Circuit Court, Andrew Pollack names Scot Peterson, the armed sheriff's deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as a defendant.

"I want to expose that coward so bad," Pollack tweeted of Peterson, who resigned as a school resource officer, or SRO, amid an investigation into the shooting. "Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!"

The suit asks for a jury trial and unspecified damages. Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was one of the 17 people killed in the shooting, also tweeted that it "has nothing to do with money."

A week after the massacre, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that Peterson was outside the school for upward of four minutes and, while armed, never engaged the shooter.

Peterson should have "addressed the killer, killed the killer," Israel said at a news conference.