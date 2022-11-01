Parkland school shooter to face victims in court in sentencing hearing

The sentencing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will begin Tuesday with victims and family members sharing their heartbreak before him in court.

A jury spared the 24-year-old from the death penalty last month, instead handing down a recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and 3 staff members.

Before the gunman is officially sentenced, the victims — including those who survived the shooting — and loved ones have the chance to share impact statements.

With so many who wish to be heard, the actual sentencing is expected to take place Wednesday, according to the Broward State Attorney’s office.

The jury's recommendation was met with tears and outrage by family members of the victims last month, with many saying the shooter deserved the death penalty.

The 12-person had to unanimously agree to back a death sentence. In the three-month penalty trial the defense argued the gunman was mentally ill and should be spared.

The gunman had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of murder in the massacre.