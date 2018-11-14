Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

Nikolas Cruz, the man suspected of killing more than a dozen of his former classmates at a Florida high school, is facing new charges for attacking a jail guard, authorities said Wednesday.

Cruz, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of use of an "electric or chemical weapon against a law enforcement officer," according to jail records.

The melee happened Tuesday night when a sergeant asked him to stop dragging his sandals as he walked, according to a Broward County Sheriff's report. Cruz gave him the middle finger before the accused killer "rushed him and attacked him in the face," according to the report.

The accused killer was got on top of the sergeant and punched him several times, the report said.

Crus then grabbed the guard's "conductive electronic weapon" during the fight and it went off during the struggle. It is not clear if either Cruz or the deputy were injured by the weapon.

The 20-year-old Cruz is facing 17 murder charges for the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14 earlier this year.