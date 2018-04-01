Parkland shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

He was arrested March 19 after police found him skateboarding at Stoneman Douglas after school, 33 days after his 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 students and staff members and wounded 17 others during a Valentine's Day shooting. Broward sheriff's deputies say school officials had told him not to come on campus, but his attorney, Joseph Kimok, denied that.

His arrest created concern in the Stoneman Douglas community and caused Florida Gov. Rick Scott to order highway patrol troopers on campus to bolster already heightened security provided by the sheriff's office.

Zachary Cruz had spent the last 10 days in custody on $500,000 bond ordered by a different judge. The typical bond in Broward County for trespassing, a second-degree misdemeanor, is $25.

But this was not a typical trespassing case. Cruz, shackled at the wrists and ankles and wearing a tan prison jumpsuit, was led into court by six deputies Thursday as numerous reporters and TV cameras looked on.

Prosecutor Sarahnell Murphy announced a plea deal had been reached, the conditions were read and the judge asked if he understood. He softly replied, "Yes, ma'am." After the judge accepted his plea and pronounced sentence, Kimok read an apology from Cruz, saying he was sorry if he scared anyone by visiting the school.

"Zachary has experienced, and continues to experience, a trauma unlike anything any of us could imagine," Kimok told the judge. He pointed out that the Cruzes' mother died in November, forcing him to live with a guardian miles away. "Then in February, the only family member he had left, his brother, murdered 17 people in cold blood." That put Zachary Cruz's history, which has included counseling and calls about him to police, on national display, Kimok said.

Zachary Cruz was fingerprinted and the six deputies led him out. He will likely be released within a day.

Zachary Cruz, 18, brother of Nikolas Cruz, speaks with his attorney Joseph Kimok as he waits for his bond hearing to begin in Broward court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 29, 2018. Susan Stocker / Pool via Reuters

After the hearing, Kimok called Zachary Cruz's 10-day detention on $500,000 bond for a trespassing charge "immoral and unconstitutional." He said there is no doubt that was done simply because of who his brother is and that no one else would have been arrested. The brothers attended Stoneman Douglas but did not graduate. Kimok said his client went skateboarding there because it was one of the few place he felt welcome.

"If they can do to Zachary what they did to him in the light of day in front of the national media, they can do it to anyone and that should scare all of us," Kimok said.

The brothers shared the same biological mother but had different fathers. Both were adopted at very young ages by Roger and Lynda Cruz. Lynda Cruz died in November and their father died some years earlier.

Murphy, the prosecutor, left court without comment.

The attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have admitted he committed the shooting and have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.