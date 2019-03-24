Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 24, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has died in what police are calling an apparent suicide, officials said on Sunday.

The student's age, sex and name have not been released but Coral Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Reik said the deceased was a juvenile and a current student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The death comes approximately a week after Stoneman Douglas graduate Sydney Aiello, 19, died by suicide, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

Aiello had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Stoneman Douglas, which left 17 people dead.

Aiello's mother Cara, told CBS Miami that her daughter was struggling with her college classes because classrooms now scared her.

Several current and former Stoneman Douglas students tweeted about the two deaths on Sunday.

"I’ve been asked before how we 'get over' grief and trauma. This is proof enough- it’s not something to get over," Delaney Tarr, a survivor of last year's shooting, wrote, adding that other survivors need support.

An investigation into the unidentified student's death is ongoing, Reik said.

The news of the second death comes on the first anniversary of the March For Our Lives rally, a student-led demonstration that was held across the country in response to the Feb. 14 shooting.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.