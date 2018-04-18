Parkland student shot 5 times files lawsuit against alleged gunman and his family

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Parkland high school student who was shot five times while protecting his classmates by alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz has filed a lawsuit against the 19-year-old suspect, the family that took him in, the estate of his deceased mother and several mental heath facilities.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges, 15, is credited with saving as many as 20 of his classmates on Feb. 14, when Cruz allegedly opened fire on the Parkland campus, killing 17. During the shooting, Borges barricaded a classroom door and used his body as a shield as the bullets flew, protecting a class full of students from harm.

On Tuesday, Royer Borges and Emely Delfin, Borges' parents, filed a suit in a Broward County court on Tuesday on their son's behalf, seeking a jury trial for "damages in excess of $15,000.00, exclusive of interest, costs, and attorney’s fees," among other damages.

The suit names Cruz, foster parents James and Kimberly Snead, Henderson Behavioral Health, Inc., Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health, Inc., South County Mental Health Center, Inc., and the estate of biological mother Lynda Cruz, as defendants in the case.

"This is the poster child for everything going wrong," Borges' family attorney Alex Arreaza told the "Today" show earlier this month.

Cruz moved in with James and Kimberly Snead three months before the shooting. James Snead asserted that the family knew Cruz had guns and were OK with it. There was a gun safe and James Snead believed he possessed the sole key.

The lawsuit, however, claims that Cruz "had access to one or more of his guns, while residing at the Sneads' residence; and specifically, the AR-15 rifle that he subsequently used in committing the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."