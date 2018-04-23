Parkland student shot 5 times files lawsuit against accused gunman and his family

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Parkland high school student who was shot five times while protecting his classmates has filed a lawsuit against accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, the family that took Cruz in, the estate of his deceased mother and several mental heath facilities.

Anthony Borges, 15, is credited with saving as many as 20 of his classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, when Cruz allegedly opened fire on the Parkland campus, killing 17. During the shooting, Borges barricaded a classroom door and used his body as a shield as the bullets flew, protecting a class full of students from harm.

Royer Borges and Emely Delfin, Borges' parents, filed a suit in a Broward County court on Tuesday on their son's behalf, seeking a jury trial for "damages in excess of $15,000.00, exclusive of interest, costs, and attorney’s fees," among other damages.

The suit names Cruz, foster parents James and Kimberly Snead, Henderson Behavioral Health, Inc., Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health, Inc., South County Mental Health Center, Inc., and the estate of biological mother Lynda Cruz, as defendants in the case.

"On top of everything, they’ve said from the beginning they're going to put their faith in the justice system and this is where they’re going to find their closure," the Borges' family attorney Alex Arreaza told NBC News on Wednesday.

Cruz, 19, moved in with James and Kimberly Snead three months before the shooting. James Snead asserted that the family knew Cruz had guns and were OK with it. There was a gun safe and Snead believed he possessed the sole key.

The lawsuit, however, claims that Cruz "had access to one or more of his guns, while residing at the Sneads' residence; and specifically, the AR-15 rifle that he subsequently used in committing the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."