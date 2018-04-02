Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Parkland students mock new security measure — clear backpacks

"Now I can’t lie about not having gum,” one student scoffs on Twitter.

The clear backpacks worn by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Florida, on Monday.John McCall / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

They were intended to keep students safe.

But on Monday, as teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break, they took to Twitter to mock the clear backpacks now required by their school district, describing them as a violation of privacy, a meaningless gesture and a distraction from real gun reform.

“My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA's agenda,” wrote Lauren Hogg, a freshman at the school and a survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 students and faculty members.

“I feel sooo safe now," wrote Lauren, the younger sister of David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas senior who has emerged as one of the leading student voices for gun control. "As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons.”

The backpacks, which were provided to students at no charge, are among the new security measures introduced by the Broward County school district in the shooting's aftermath.

In a letter to students’ families last month, Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district was considering installing metal detectors and using wands. Students will also be issued identification cards, he said, and extra Florida Highway Patrol officers will provide security.

The new measures, Runcie said, are meant to help “fortify” the school and expand safety protocols.

But many students were having none of it.

“Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol' violation of privacy!” one student, Delaney Tarr, said on Twitter.

“Now I can’t lie about not having gum,” scoffed another.

Another student, Sarah Chadwick, snapped a photo of the new backpacks with price tags attached and tweeted directly at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — a nod to what she has previously characterized as students’ “worth” to the senator, who she calculated has received $3.3 million from the National Rifle Association, or $1.05 for each of Florida's estimated 3.1 million students.

“Is that all we’re worth to these politicians?” Chadwick asked during a rally last month.

Rubio has said that while he supports the students’ right to protest for what he described as "a gun ban," he doesn’t agree with all their proposals.

As of Monday afternoon, Rubio had not responded to Chadwick.

