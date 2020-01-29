Parnas can attend Trump's impeachment trial, but judge won't let him take off ankle monitor

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, can attend the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump — although he won't be able to take off his ankle monitor, so he likely won't be permitted on the Senate floor.
Attorney Joseph Bondy asked Judge Paul Oetken for a modification to Parnas’ bail conditions, including the removal of Parnas’ GPS monitoring device, because it would not be permitted in the Senate Gallery. The proposal was for Parnas to travel from New York to D.C. Wednesday and attend from 12:30 to 2:45pm.
Bondy said Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Office notified him that the ticket request for both Bondy and Parnas to attend was granted by that office.
The plan was then for Parnas to travel back to New York after the Senate proceeding and have his GPS device replaced. Bondy said that prosecutors didn’t object to Parnas attending the Senate trial, but didn't want his GPS device removed.
The judge agreed to allow Parnas to attend, but sided with prosecutors in not permitting him to remove the monitor. Unless the Senate alters its rules, the GPS device will likely make his attendance in the Senate Gallery impossible.
Bondy confirmed on Twitter that Parnas will be in D.C. for the impeachment trial on Wednesday, regardless of if he's allowed in the Senate.
Parnas is indicted on campaign finance charges and has been implicated in an alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. He's since given interviews saying "President Trump knew exactly what was going on" in regards to the alleged Ukraine scheme that is now at the center of Trump's impeachment.