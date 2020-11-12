A male passenger was arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly trying to break into the cockpit of an American Airlines flight, police officials said.

The man, whom police have not identified, attempted to break into the cockpit area of an American Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Police in Philadelphia said no one was injured, and the male was taken into custody after he was secured on board the plane, which landed safely in the city. The man did not carry any weapons, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

American Airlines did not immediately return request for comment.