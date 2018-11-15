Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A 52-year-old American woman was found dead Tuesday on a Princess Cruises ship sailing in the Caribbean.

A spokesman for the cruise line told NBC News in a statement that the Royal Princess ship was traveling to Aruba when the death occurred. The woman's husband got off the ship in Aruba and is cooperating with investigators, a spokesman said.

Her cause of death remains unclear.

"The incident was reported to the FBI and local authorities and the local authorities met and boarded the ship upon arrival in Aruba," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities, including the FBI."

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to the family and those affected," the statement continued.

Royal Princess departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 9 for a round-trip cruise in the Southern Caribbean. It is due to return on Nov. 17.