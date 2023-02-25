Patient and family member among 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash

A patient and their family member were among five people killed when a small medical plane crashed in western Nevada late Friday, the flight’s operator said.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” Care Flight said in a statement.

“The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member,” the statement added.

Care Flight said the PC 12 fixed wing aircraft went off radar at approximately 9:45 p.m. local time (12:45 a.m. ET) near Stagecoach, Nev., a small town around 40 miles east of Reno and 15 miles west of Silver Springs.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” the statement added.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that the downed aircraft was located at 11:15 p.m. (2:15 a.m. ET).

Care Flight's statement said the sheriff's office and the Central Lyon Fire Department were coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

NBC News has reached out to the NTSB for comment.

Care Flight added that flights across the company had been paused Saturday morning until they determined it was safe to return to service.