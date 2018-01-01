Patient shot and killed at Orlando hospital after threatening staff

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A patient at an Orlando, Florida, hospital who claimed to have a firearm Monday morning was shot and killed by police in the emergency room, officials said.

The unidentified man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a patient at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference.

Mina said the man was calm after being taken to the hospital for a "medical condition," but began making threats to the hospital staff, which led to a lockdown.

"He said he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said.

Crisis negotiators were called to the hospital, but officers approached the man, he made "aggressive movements," according to police, and was shot dead.

"I think if patients nearby hadn't needed care right away, we would have talked to him longer," Mina said. "Crisis negotiators tried to get him to surrender calmly."

No weapon was discovered and no one else was hurt.

Mina said the hospital's emergency room planned to quickly resume normal operations.

Orlando Health tweeted that the emergency room was the only department affected by the lockdown. The rest of the hospital continued with normal operations.