Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Patient shot and killed at Orlando hospital after threatening staff

"I think if patients nearby hadn't needed care right away, we would have talked to him longer," Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.
by Kalhan Rosenblatt /
Image: Orlando Regional Medical Center
Orlando police officers shot and killed a 25-year-old man who claimed to be armed at Orlando Regional Medical Center on Monday.NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A patient at an Orlando, Florida, hospital who claimed to have a firearm Monday morning was shot and killed by police in the emergency room, officials said.

The unidentified man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a patient at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference.

Mina said the man was calm after being taken to the hospital for a "medical condition," but began making threats to the hospital staff, which led to a lockdown.

"He said he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said.

Crisis negotiators were called to the hospital, but officers approached the man, he made "aggressive movements," according to police, and was shot dead.

"I think if patients nearby hadn't needed care right away, we would have talked to him longer," Mina said. "Crisis negotiators tried to get him to surrender calmly."

No weapon was discovered and no one else was hurt.

Related

NewsStudent pilot hops fence to board plane at Florida airport, causes lockdown

Mina said the hospital's emergency room planned to quickly resume normal operations.

Orlando Health tweeted that the emergency room was the only department affected by the lockdown. The rest of the hospital continued with normal operations.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news