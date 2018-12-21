Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

The fiancé of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving was arrested Friday, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

Patrick Frazee was being held at the Teller County Jail on charges that were not immediately released.

Frazee, who shares a 1-year-old daughter with the missing woman, Kelsey Berreth, had not publicly commented on her disappearance.

Berreth, 29, was last seen in public at a Safeway grocery store with her daughter in her hometown of Woodland Park, northwest of Colorado Springs. She wasn't reported missing until Dec. 2 by her mother, Cheryl Berreth.

Frazee had previously told investigators that the last time he saw his fiancée was on Nov. 22 when she left their daughter with him. The two did not live together.

He also told police that he last communicated with Berreth on Nov. 25, when she sent him a text message. Police said on that same day, Berreth's employer, Doss Aviation, said it had received a message from Berreth's phone requesting time off from work.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young also said that on Nov. 25 Berreth’s phone had pinged to a location near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles away from her home.

Berreth's mom resides in Idaho, but said on "Today" that the town of Gooding is not near where she lives.

Investigators searched Frazee's 35-acre property last week, but De Young said on Nov. 16 that the search did not turn up any signs of the missing mother.