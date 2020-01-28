The Idaho nurse who admitted to helping her boyfriend, Patrick Frazee, cover up the murder of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, and then testified against him, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
Krystal Lee, who previously went by the last name Kenney, pleaded guilty last year to tampering with physical evidence in a deal to to help prosecutors convict Frazee in the murder. Berreth, 29, was last seen near her Colorado home with the couple's baby daughter on Thanksgiving 2018.
Three years was the maximum sentence Lee faced. The minimum possible was probation.
Frazee was convicted on Nov. 18 of two counts of murder, three counts of solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a deceased human body. He was sentenced to life without parole plus an additional 156 years.
Lee testified during the trial that she was directed by Frazee on Thanksgiving to clean up a mess at Berreth's condo. When Lee arrived she found blood covering the living room floor and splattered on the walls, on the carpet in other rooms and behind a couch.
She said she cleaned the mess but left small spots for investigators to find.
She said Frazee told her he had beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat and burned her body at his ranch. Berreth's body was never found.