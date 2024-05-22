Patrick Mahomes says he doesn't agree with things Harrison Butker said, but calls him 'great person'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes defended embattled teammate Harrison Butker on Wednesday, calling him a "great person" in the wake of controversial comments the kicker made at a graduation speech.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner, walked a fine line by sticking up for Butker while also saying he didn't agree with the kicker's comments.

“I know Harrison. I’ve known Harrison for seven years and I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a good person," Mahomes told reporters at the Chiefs training complex in Kansas City. "That's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact on society."

The star QB said an NFL team is filled with people with radically different views and he's obligated to respect those differences of opinion.

"When you're in the locker room, there's a lot of people from a lot of different areas of life," Mahomes said. “There’s certain things that he said I don’t necessarily agree with but I understand the person that he is and he’s trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction."

"And that might not be the same values I have," he added. "But at the same time, I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a great person.”

Butker has been roundly criticized for his speech earlier this month to graduates of Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas.

The kicker told female grads they've been told "diabolical lies" about the need to advance in career when their true value is staying at home to serve husbands and their children.

"How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?" he said. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker also used his platform to mock gay pride celebrations, said abortion and IVF treatments as forms of societal "disorder" and lashed out at the "tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Coach Andy Reid said he hasn't spoken to Butker about the speech, but still went to bat for his kicker.

"We all get along, we all respect each others' opinions," Reid said. “I don't think he was a speaking ill to women, but he has his opinions and we respect that.”