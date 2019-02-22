Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has been charged with soliciting prostitution, Florida police said Friday.

Kraft was one of 25 people arrested in a human trafficking investigation, Jupiter police officials said.

Kraft has owned the Patriots for more than two decades. The team won the Super Bowl earlier this month, the team's sixth title.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.