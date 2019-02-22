Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 22, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT By Tom Winter and Ben Kesslen

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has been charged with soliciting prostitution, Florida police said Friday.

Kraft was one of at least 25 people arrested Friday as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation that police say spanned from China to Florida, Jupiter officials said.

Police say Kraft is facing misdemeanor charges on two counts of solicitation, and it seemed like he was "regular" at the spa. He is not charged with human trafficking.

Although police can't speak to the amount of time Kraft was at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, they said average fees for services range between $59 for a half-hour and $79 for an hour.

Jupiter police said there is video evidence of the alleged acts for all individuals involved, including Kraft.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement.

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots for more than two decades. The team won the Super Bowl, it's sixth title earlier this month.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.