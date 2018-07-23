Paul Manafort's lawyers seek to delay fraud trial

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort asked a federal judge Monday to delay the start of his trial on financial fraud charges.

The defense team has received more than 120,000 pages of documents in just the past few weeks, according to Kevin Downing, a lawyer for Manafort. Roughly 70,000 of them come from a laptop computer and another electronic device obtained from Richard Gates, Manafort's former partner, who pleaded guilty in February and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in a booking photo. Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Reuters file

"This is the heart of the case," Downing said, referring to the material seized from Gates.

But Uzo Asonye, one of the prosecutors on the Robert Mueller team, said many of the items from the Gates computer are pictures, not documents. "I'm not sure what looking at pictures will do for this case," he said.

Manafort sat with his defense team in the Alexandria, Virginia federal courtroom, wearing a short-sleeved, dark green jail jumpsuit. His bail was revoked in mid-June after a federal judge in Washington, where he faces trial later this year, determined that he had attempted to influence potential witnesses.

Manafort's Virginia trial is scheduled to start on Wednesday with the selection of a jury. But the charges have nothing to do with his work on the Trump campaign.

Instead, Mueller's prosecutors accuse him of hiding at least $30 million that he earned while representing Russia's neighboring country of Ukraine and its president, Victor Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Court documents accuse Manafort of stashing money in banks in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to avoid paying taxes and to evade other bank reporting requirements.

Later Monday, the government will make its list of trial witnesses public, including five people who, if called, will be granted immunity for their testimony.

If convicted, Manafort, who is 69, could face ten years in prison.