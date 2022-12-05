Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since home attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in what appeared to be his first public appearance in the weeks since he was attacked at his home in October.

Paul Pelosi and President Joe Biden could be seen greeting each other as they sat down several seats apart at the 45th annual honors event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Pelosi, who was wearing a black hat after sustaining head injuries, was attacked by a man wielding a hammer at his and Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco.

Pelosi had told police that the suspect, David DePape, of Richmond, California, whom Pelosi said he had never met before, had come into his bedroom while he was sleeping, according to a federal indictment. He said DePape had been looking for Nancy Pelosi.

DePape told investigators that the House speaker was on a “target list” he had put together as part of a bid to “fight tyranny." He said he regarded Nancy Pelosi as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, the indictment said.

Officers responding to the incident found Pelosi and the suspect struggling over a hammer, which DePape allegedly used to strike Pelosi in the head before being restrained by officers.

Pelosi was discharged from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital last month after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and his hands.

A federal grand jury indicted DePape on assault and attempted kidnapping charges in November in connection with the incident.

DePape faces federal charges for assault on an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official over their professional duties and attempted kidnapping of a federal official over their professional performance.

Actor George Clooney, composer Tania León, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant, were among those to be celebrated at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors, along with the members of U2.