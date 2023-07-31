IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jul. 31, 2023, 5:01 PM UTC
Paul Reubens, actor best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

He rose to fame in the 1980s playing the whimsical, child-like character on TV and in movies.
Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play on Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles.Danny Moloshok / AP file
By Austin Mullen and David K. Li

Actor Paul Reubens, who came to fame in the 1980s as children's TV star Pee-wee Herman, has died years after a cancer diagnosis, his team said Monday.

He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," according to a statement posted to his Facebook.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

