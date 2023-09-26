26-year-old tech CEO found dead in Baltimore apartment

Police in Baltimore are investigating the death of a 26-year-old CEO whose career accomplishments earned her a spot among the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.

Pava LaPere, the CEO and founder of EcoMap Technologies, was found dead about 11:30 a.m Monday in an apartment with apparent signs of “blunt-force trauma,” police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

A missing person report had been filed not long before she was discovered dead, according to police.

Pava LaPere. pavamarie via Instagram

LaPere’s company, EcoMap Technologies, positions itself as a company that uses technology to "digitize ecosystems, ensuring anyone can easily access the information they need, so ecosystems can be as equitable, efficient, & effective as possible.”

No one with EcoMap Technologies could be immediately reached for comment.

But, in a statement to NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore, the company called the circumstances surrounding LaPere's death "deeply distressing" and said she "was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.”

In the 30 under 30 in 2023, Forbes said LaPere, a Johns Hopkins grad, had a team of 30 and clients including The Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund and T.Rowe Price Foundation.