By Minyvonne Burke and Andrew Blankstein

Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein claiming he sexually assaulted her on two different occasions, exposed himself to her and then got her fired from HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."

De la Huerta alleged the first incident happened on Dec. 7, 2010 when Weinstein dropped her off at her Tribeca apartment following a party in New York City for the opening of the film "Blue Valentine."

The actress, who went public with her claims of sexual assault last year, said Weinstein "continuously pressured" her to drink with him during the ride to her apartment and then "insisted on coming up" so they could talk in private.

She claimed once inside her apartment, Weinstein threatened her career "if she did not submit to sex, then forced himself on" and raped her, according to the complaint.

Over the next two weeks, de la Huerta claimed that she received calls telling her that Weinstein was waiting outside her apartment building. The actress said "out of fear and depression" she decided to get drunk in order to confront him on Dec. 23, 2010, the suit stated.

Due to how intoxicated she was, de la Huerta could not "consent to any disputed sexual encounter." Weinstein was allegedly waiting for de la Huerta in the lobby of her building when she got home, the papers charged.

De la Huerta said she told the producer to leave and he "hushed her" and said he wanted to speak in her apartment to resolve things. The suit stated Weinstein forced his way into the apartment and allegedly raped de la Huerta a second time.

"Weinstein left immediately after he raped de la Huerta, leaving de la Huerta in a state of absolute shock, humiliation, embarrassment, and pain," the suit stated.

According to the complaint, de la Huerta said she did not see Weinstein again until January 2011 when she was in Beverly Hills for an event. The suit stated Weinstein had a room at the Four Seasons hotel and invited de la Huerta to have drinks in the lobby.

She decided she would use the opportunity to try and confront Weinstein again and tell him to leave her alone, the suit stated.

When de la Huerta got to his hotel room, Weinstein allegedly opened the door in a bathrobe, exposing himself to the actress. He also allegedly asked her to have a threesome with him and another woman in the room who was naked.

De la Huerta said she refused, told Weinstein to leave her alone and fled the hotel room.

She said in the suit that she believes Weinstein retaliated by having her fired from "Boardwalk Empire" after two seasons, which cost her $55 million in earnings over the course of her career.

Weinstein's lawyer dismissed de la Huerta's claims in a statement to NBC News.

"It is our understanding that the Manhattan District Attorney's Office carefully reviewed Ms. De la Huerta's claims of sexual assault by Mr Weinstein many months ago and made a conscious decision to reject her as a complainant for obvious reasons," Benjamin Brafman said.

"We also believe that her newly minted version of events including her new California claims are equally preposterous and unfortunately, the product of an unstable personality with a vivid imagination."

The former Hollywood produce has been accused of wrongdoing by dozens of women. In October, a New York judge tossed out one of the six sexual assault counts against him stemming from an allegation made by one-time aspiring actress Lucia Evans who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 when she was a college student.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty on the remaining charges.