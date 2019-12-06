Pearl Harbor veteran's interment to be last on sunken Arizona

In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Lauren Bruner, a survivor of the USS Arizona which was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, holds with a 1940 photo of himself at his home in La Mirada, Calif. Divers will place the ashes of Bruner in the wreckage of his ship during a ceremony this weekend in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Bruner died earlier in 2019 at the age of 98.

Reed Saxon / AP, file