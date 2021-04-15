Pedestrian fatally run over by trooper near Texas State Capitol

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fatally ran over a pedestrian near the state Capitol early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The trooper was on patrol when he ran over the man at about about 3:40 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Victor Taylor said. "We have information to believe the pedestrian was lying in the middle of the street," Taylor told NBC News.

Troopers performed lifesaving measures while waiting for assistance to arrive, Taylor said. Paramedics attempted CPR, but the 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor said the trooper was not injured.

The incident, which happened on West 13th Street and Colorado Street, on the west side of the Texas State Capitol building grounds, is under investigation. Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect prolonged road closures in the area.