Peloton CEO warns parents after Tread+ machine kills child

A child was killed by a Peloton Tread+ fitness machine in what the company described as a "tragic accident."

In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley acknowledged the fatality and urged consumers to secure their machines.

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley wrote.

"There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy," a Peloton spokesperson said in an email to NBC news. "Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information."

Foley urged consumers to secure their exercise equipment by keeping children and pets away from the machines at all times and by removing the safety key from the machine when out of use.