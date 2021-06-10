Pennsylvania homes engulfed in flames after man flashed a gun at public official

A group of homes were set ablaze after a man flashed his gun at an officer who arrived for a home inspection in Eagleville, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

There was a "large response" to a building fire at Cardin Place and Sunderland Drive at around noon local time, the Montgomery Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News. One of the homes was completely ablaze on both stories, with flames visible through the roof, according to aerial footage from NBC Philadelphia.

The fire occurred after a code enforcement officer arrived at a home for a followup inspection and a man inside a residence flashed a gun, according to Lower Providence Township Police Chief Mike Jackson. Police arrived shortly after the official was able to get away unharmed.

"Upon arrival, they engaged the male in front of the residence and he retreated back inside," Jackson said. "A very short time later, there were multiple loud explosions and the residence caught on fire." It's unclear whether the man is still inside the residence.

Officials evacuated nearby residences and firefighters began to battle the flames. The building was still on fire as of Thursday afternoon, according to Jackson.

One person sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. At least three buildings were damaged on the street following the explosions.