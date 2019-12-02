Pennsylvania police on Monday arrested the mother of two young children who were found hanging 10 weeks ago, and charged her with their murders, authorities said.
Lisa Snyder, 36, was booked on suspicion of murder, endangering welfare of children, tampering with evidence and sexual intercourse with an animal, Berks County District Attorney John Adams told NBC News.
The children — 8-year-old Conner Snyder and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder — were found unresponsive and hanging in the basement of their Albany Township home on Sept. 23, officials said.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the murders.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
The ensuing investigation also uncovered evidence of animal sex, according to Adams.
"During our search of the (suspect's) Facebook Messenger, we were able uncover information and photos with her having sex with a her dog," Adams said.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Snyder had hired an attorney.
The victims were found hanging from a support beam and two dining room chairs were found knocked over near the children, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing a court affidavit.
A 17-year-old boy also lived in the house but he was not involved with the crime, Adams added. The father of the children did not live with the family.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.