Pennsylvania prison guard on duty when convicted murderer escaped is fired

A prison guard who was on duty when a convicted murderer escaped from a Pennsylvania prison more than a week ago has been fired, officials said Friday.

The prison guard, who was not identified, was an 18-year veteran and was fired Thursday, a Chester County spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Aug. 31. About 400 law enforcement personnel are assisting in the search for him, authorities said on Friday.

