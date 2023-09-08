IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: A prison guard was fired after a convicted killer escaped on his watch in Pennsylvania, leading to an ongoing manhunt

BREAKING NEWS
Sep. 8, 2023, 7:53 PM UTC
U.S. news

Pennsylvania prison guard on duty when convicted murderer escaped is fired

The unidentified guard was an 18-year veteran and was terminated on Thursday following the escape of Danelo Cavalcante on Aug. 31, according to a Chester County spokesperson.
By Antonio Planas and George Solis

A prison guard who was on duty when a convicted murderer escaped from a Pennsylvania prison more than a week ago has been fired, officials said Friday.

The prison guard, who was not identified, was an 18-year veteran and was fired Thursday, a Chester County spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Aug. 31. About 400 law enforcement personnel are assisting in the search for him, authorities said on Friday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

George Solis

George Solis is a national correspondent with NBC News.