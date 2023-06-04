Pennsylvania teen fatally shot after he allegedly struck two troopers with car, police say

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man was fatally shot after allegedly hitting two state troopers with his car early Sunday morning, police said.

Troopers say they were trying to make contact with Anthony Allegrini Jr. when he allegedly struck two of them after he "failed to yield" on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police responded to Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia around 3:24 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of "numerous vehicles and pedestrians illegally blocking the roadway," according to a news release. Multiple cars at the location were reportedly racing, doing “burnouts” and “drifting. There were also multiple pedestrians watching.

Police said similar incidents had been reported Saturday evening and they’d also received reports of shots being fired in the area.

Allegrini Jr. was in his car when troopers attempted to make contact with him. Two troopers were allegedly struck when he "failed to yield," the release states. That's when one of trooper discharged his service pistol, striking Allegrini Jr.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene by medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The troopers who were allegedly struck sustained minor injuries, according to Pennsylvania police.

The highway was closed so officers could investigate and reopened around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.