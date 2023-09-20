Pennsylvania teen fatally stabs 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and her mother, crashes stolen SUV

A teen boy stabbed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and her mother to death inside their Pennsylvania home last week after he was told she had begun a new relationship.

Police took 17-year-old John Bradley into custody after he crashed a vehicle stolen from the scene, seriously injuring himself and an unidentified 14-year-old girl. On Tuesday, he was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

The victims, 16-year-old Rianna Glass and her 39-year-old mother Rosalyn Siobal Glass, were slain with a double edged knife found within the vicinity of the crash. Their bodies were discovered by an adult family friend at their home in North Catasauqua, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

At a press conference on the arrest, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said Bradley and Rianna Glass had broken up in August.

A week before the homicide, Rianna Glass called Bradley to inform him that she had begun a relationship with another person. Rianna texted a friend early on Thursday to say Bradley would not leave her home, NBC Philadelphia reported. The homicide occurred that evening.

Bradley and the 14-year-old girl fled the scene in Rosalyn Siobal Glass' SUV, and crashed while speeding early on Friday morning in Lehigh County. Both passengers were thrown from the vehicle and taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Police have yet to determine the relationship between the 14-year-old girl and Bradley. Both of them were seen on surveillance footage around the Glass residence. Houck said Ring doorbell cameras in the community were key to the investigation.

“It’s a small street and the neighbors are close to each other,” said Houck. "To have an arrest this quickly is pretty extraordinary when you have a double homicide like this."

Bradley was arraigned and is currently being held without bail. He will be transported to the Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center. He was charged as an adult.

Although the death penalty is legal in Pennsylvania in some first-degree murder cases, Houck said it cannot be applied to a perpetrator under 18.

Rianna was in her junior year at Northampton High School. Her mother Rosalyn was born in the Philippines and worked in retail. The pair shared a love of dancing, according to their obituary. They are survived by Rianna's father, stepmother, and two siblings.

The Glass family is raising funds via GoFundMe to support the funeral and memorial service this Saturday.

"We are all devastated by the loss of Rianna and Rose and were not prepared for the high cost of not one, but two funeral services" wrote Rianna's uncle, Nicholas Glass, on the fundraising page. "We want to give them both the memorial they deserve."