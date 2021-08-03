Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired, 'multiple patients' being treated, officials say

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning, and "multiple patients" were being treated after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to officials.

An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Police secure the area near the Pentagon Metro area on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. Cliff Owen / AP

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter," the news agency reported.

Arlington Fire & EMS wrote in a tweet that it "did encounter multiple patients."

About an hour after tweeting there was an "incident at the Pentagon Transit Center," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted that the scene was "secure."

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

"It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area," the agency said.

Sherri Ly with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told NBC News that Metrobuses were being diverted from the transit hub, and trains were bypassing the Pentagon Transit Center, "due to an active police investigation on the Pentagon Reservation."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.