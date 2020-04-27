Not UFOs but UAPs: Pentagon releases footage of 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

The Pentagon on Monday released a series of previously classified videos of flying craft that it's simply labeled as "aerial phenomena" — that remain "unidentified."
The Navy footage consists of one video taken in November 2004 and two more captured in January 2015, according to a Pentagon statement.
This footage has "been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017" and after "thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," according to the Department of Defense statement.
"DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.' "
A voice, presumably a pilot, heard in the footage appears to see more than one.
"My gosh they're all going against the wind! The wind's 120 knots out of the west!" he marveled. "Look at that thing, dude."
Retired U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, whose home state of Nevada houses the famed military testing ground Area 51, spiritual home of the world's UFO followers, welcomed the Pentagon's disclosure.
"I"m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available," Reid said in a tweeted statement.
"The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."
The Pentagon disclosure came as millions of Americans remained trapped at home, sheltering in place to curb spread of coronavirus. The footage amounted to much-needed entertainment for some.
"Phase 1 of lockdown: Release Tiger King. Phase 2 of lockdown: UFO," Pittsburgh-area grocer Chris Goldby quipped on Twitter, in reference to the hit Netflix documentary about an Oklahoma zookeeper. "Lockdown protocol to be continued as needed."