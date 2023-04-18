People reportedly trapped in parking garage collapse in downtown New York City, officials say

Authorities are responding after a parking garage collapsed in New York City's Financial District on Tuesday afternoon, with officials saying people are reportedly trapped in the structure.

Firefighters responded to the scene but pulled rescuers out due to concerns of the building's structural stability, according to the FDNY.

People were reportedly stuck in the building's elevator, according to city councilman Christopher Marte.

The New York City police department asked people to avoid the area near Ann Street, between Nassau Street and William Street, at 4:42 p.m. ET due to a structural collapse.

At least three people were injured, according to NBC New York, two of which were considered minor injuries, and the other appeared to be in non life-threatening condition.

Images and videos shared to social media showed multiple vehicles parked on the roof crashed into the floor below.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was alerted to the incident and is on his way to the scene, according to his office.

Pace University, which has multiple buildings located in the area, canceled classes Tuesday evening in response to the collapse. It also tweeted that its 33 Beekman and 161 William buildings have been evacuated, with accommodations being made for residential students.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.