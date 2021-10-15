Peppa Pig confronts Adele after the 'Easy on Me' singer rejected a collaboration

Peppa Pig may soon join those embracing "Sad Girl Autumn" thanks to Adele.

During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the 33-year-old British singer played a snippet of "Easy on Me." When a fan asked whether she would collaborate with Peppa, the singer replied: "No."

Peppa, the anthropomorphic cartoon piglet who stars on a British series adored by preschoolers, confronted the singer during her appearance on London's Capital FM radio station on Thursday.

“Hello Adele," Peppa says in a call to Adele. "That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me."

She continued: "Why not? Don’t you like me?”

Adele, visibly shocked, asks if the call was the actual voice of Peppa Pig, before jokingly admitting that she regretted her initial statement.

“First of all babes, Peppa, that ain’t the one of you that I know,” Adele said. “That’s not the same voice with the one I grew up with, with my son."

She added: “But Peppa, I’ve already said today that I regret it. I spent three years watching you and any time you want to go jumping in muddy puddles and sing in muddy puddles — I’m with you babes.”

Adele is not the only celebrity Peppa has roasted.

In September, Peppa trolled Kanye West on the internet after his latest record, "Donda," landed a 6.0 rating on the music publication Pitchfork while "Peppa’s Adventures: The Album," in contrast, earned a respectable 6.5 score.

Adele’s new single dropped Friday, and her full album, “30,” comes out Nov. 19.