Person fatally shot by police outside of Alabama elementary school

One person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon by police outside of an Alabama elementary school where students were participating in a summer program, authorities and school officials said.

The incident took place near Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, about 70 miles northeast of Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that the person was "attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle" and was confronted by a school resource officer employed by the Rainbow City Police Department.

"The subject resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. The subject was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased," the agency said in a news release.

No children at the school were injured during the incident.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick had described the person as a "potential intruder" and said the person was trying to open doors to get inside the school.

The principal was alerted and made sure the doors were locked, Reddick told reporters. The principal then contacted the school resource officer who confronted the person outside the building.

"Next thing we know there was another officer who came to assist and then whatever transpired, transpired after that. I don't have a lot of details," he said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not immediately confirm details that the person tried to enter the school.

Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, Ala. Google Maps

Reddick said 34 students were at the school for a summer literacy camp. The students have all been reunited with their parents, he said.

"Our primary concern was just making sure that if someone who is not authorized to be in our building, does not enter. And our kids are safe," he said.

The shooting comes weeks after 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.