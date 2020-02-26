Person found dead at 9,400 feet on Mount Hood in Oregon, crews attempt to recover body

Authorities are working to recover the body of someone who died after falling at Mount Hood in Oregon on Tuesday.
The person was found at Illumination Saddle, which is at 9,400 feet of elevation on the mountain, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear who the person is or why they were there, but the sheriff's office did note the person was wearing ski boots.
The sheriff's office said it was initially looking at the incident as a rescue mission after a call came in just after noon local time that a climber with the Portland Mountain Rescue found someone on the mountain.
"The mission has become a recovery mission," the sheriff's office said on Twitter about an hour later. "Subject found at 9,400 feet in Illumination Saddle area is deceased."
A helicopter dispatched from the Oregon National Guard was recalled after authorities weighed the risk and benefits, according to the sheriff's office. Recovery teams from the Portland Mountain Rescue were instead dispatched to the site on Illumination Saddle.
Mount Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon, standing at 11,239 feet, and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
A teenager recently survived a 500 foot fall on Mount Hood while summiting the mountain in December. The 16-year-old climber suffered an injury to their leg after falling from the Pearly Gates area of the mountain down to section known as Devil’s Kitchen.