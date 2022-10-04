Person of interest is in custody in the kidnapping of a California family whose truck was found in flames

A person of interest in the alleged kidnapping of an infant and three relatives was taken into custody Tuesday after he used an ATM card that belonged to the family, authorities said.

The four relatives remain missing.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was apprehended after authorities identified him using a surveillance photo taken at a bank in Atwater, roughly 3 miles from where the family was kidnapped Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The statement did not say Salgado was accused of a crime, and county jail records did not indicate that he had been booked.

Jesus Manuel Salgado. Merced County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Salgado tried to die by suicide before he was taken into custody and was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office identified the missing family as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

They were reported missing Monday afternoon after Amandeep Singh’s Dodge Ram was found burning in the Central Valley community of Winton, the sheriff’s office said earlier Tuesday.

Authorities determined that the four had been taken from a business on South Highway 59.

Jasleen Kaur, 27-years-old, Jasdeep Singh, 36-years-old, Aroohi Dheri, 8-months-old, and Amandeep Singh, 39-years-old. Merced County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

"We have no motivation ... we just know they are gone," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke has said.

"Investigators continue to follow up on all leads and are working diligently to find the family," the sheriff's office added Tuesday. "We continue to ask for the public’s help with any information that may assist us in locating the family’s whereabouts."