By Minyvonne Burke

Police in Georgia released a video showing a man who got into an altercation in the area where an aspiring model was shot before she crashed her car and died.

The Clayton County Police Department on Thursday said the man in the video is a person of interest in the mysterious Oct. 8 shooting of 28-year-old Kelsey Quayle.

In the 14-second clip, the man approaches a parked bus and knocks on the door, but walks away when the driver doesn't let him in.

Police said he was driving a gray Chrysler 200 near the area where Quayle was struck in the neck by a bullet while she was traveling along Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale around 7 a.m. ET.

Authorities also said the man got into an altercation outside his car before the shooting happened.

Quayle died on Oct. 10 after her family took her off life support. Police said her car suddenly veered into oncoming traffic while she was driving and struck a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape.

It wasn't until Quayle was at the hospital that doctors learned she had been shot.

Her family and authorities are trying to figure out what happened.

Kelsey Quayle via Instagram

"She didn't have any enemies, she never mentioned anything about any stalkers or never had a person that was bugging her," Quayle's sister Kayleigh Martin said last week. "You know, like I said, she just moved there so she didn't know anybody. It's just a mystery for all of us."

Quayle moved to Atlanta from California two months ago to further her modeling career, family members said. According to her Facebook page, she was also working as a dental assistant.

Police last week released video from a nearby gas station that showed a white SUV and gray sedan near Quayle's car before she crashed and asked for the occupants to come forward.