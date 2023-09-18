A 'person of interest' in fatal shooting of L.A. County Sheriff's deputy is in custody

A "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff Robert Luna was scheduled to meet with reporters at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. ET) to reveal more details of a possible break in the case of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's slaying on Saturday.

A bystander called 911 after spotting the 30-year-old deputy unconscious in his car at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Southern California suburb of Palmdale, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department / AP

Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Investigators said Sunday they were looking for a car — a dark-colored 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla — that was seen near Clinkunbroomer’s vehicle just before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.