Sep. 18, 2023, 3:01 PM UTC
Guns in America

A 'person of interest' in fatal shooting of L.A. County Sheriff's deputy is in custody

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found unconscious in his car not far from Palmdale station.
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif. on Sept. 17, 2023.
Police cars block off a street where a sheriff's deputy was shot while in his patrol car in Palmdale, Calif., on Sunday. Richard Vogel / AP
By David K. Li

A "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff Robert Luna was scheduled to meet with reporters at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. ET) to reveal more details of a possible break in the case of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's slaying on Saturday.

A bystander called 911 after spotting the 30-year-old deputy unconscious in his car at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Southern California suburb of Palmdale, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department / AP

Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Investigators said Sunday they were looking for a car — a dark-colored 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla — that was seen near Clinkunbroomer’s vehicle just before the shooting.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Erick Mendoza and Jay Varela contributed.