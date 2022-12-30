IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

Details of the apprehension in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, were expected to be revealed in news conference on Friday.
Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at a residence near campus.
Two people place flowers at a growing memorial at the University of Idaho on Wednesday.Ted S. Warren / AP file
By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

A person of interest, linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students, has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.

The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

