Person of interest now a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting, police say

Frank R. James, the man police identified as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, is now considered a suspect in the case, New York City police and the mayor's office said Wednesday.

"@NYCMayor just announced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday’s subway shooting and no longer just a person of interest," Fabien Levy, the press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a tweet.

NYPD confirmed the development to NBC News.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell initially identified James, 62, as a person of interest in the Tuesday morning rush-hour attack that left 10 wounded and 13 others injured.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to find James, who police said had addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

Police said he rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

He appeared to post several rambling videos on YouTube in which he voiced bigoted and controversial views, as well as scathing criticism of Adams and his public safety policies and homeless outreach programs on trains.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.